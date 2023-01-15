Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFV opened at €169.20 ($181.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €172.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €150.05. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €120.80 ($129.89) and a 1-year high of €220.00 ($236.56). The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

