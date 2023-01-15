Persistence (XPRT) Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Persistence token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $82.27 million and approximately $357,983.82 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00429575 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.76 or 0.30341705 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00869133 BTC.

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 161,775,544 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,475,544 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

