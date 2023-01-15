PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

