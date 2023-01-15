PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

