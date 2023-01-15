PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

PFLT opened at $12.12 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $549.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,266.67%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

