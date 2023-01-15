Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Major Shareholder Sells $7,236,181.76 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 19,557,248 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $7,236,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Party City Holdco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.65.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $502.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 236.92% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.
PRTY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
