Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 170.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

