PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.33 to $64.67 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.67 to $66.67 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.48.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $46,613.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,813.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,350. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

