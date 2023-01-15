Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $91.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $106.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

