Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 31 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,826 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.25 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

