Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 188 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

