Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 176,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.