Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

