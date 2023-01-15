Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $878,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.1% during the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Target by 53.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,277 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $164.60 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.