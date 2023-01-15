Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $297,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

