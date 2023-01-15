Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

