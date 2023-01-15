Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,801 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

