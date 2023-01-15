Oxen Price Down 0% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Oxen has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $228,879.90 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,874.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00418941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00840685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00107594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00597874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00214892 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,515,906 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

