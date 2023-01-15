OriginTrail Trading Up 20.3% This Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $72.87 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00427789 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.31 or 0.30215550 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.68 or 0.00919735 BTC.

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

