OriginTrail Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $73.71 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

