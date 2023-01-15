Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 54,709 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,709 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $61,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam lifted its position in Intel by 35.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 21,578 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 38,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Intel by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Intel by 35.4% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.