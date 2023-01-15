Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,320 shares of company stock worth $9,989,748 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Dividend Announcement

ACN stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.14. 2,226,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $360.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.55 and a 200-day moving average of $282.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.