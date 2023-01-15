Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 454,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $43,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after buying an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $89.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

