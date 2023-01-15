Orbit Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $965,127.22 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $64.79 million and approximately $965,127.22 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

