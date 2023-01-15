Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.68.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

