OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $420,026.61 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00430018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.37 or 0.30372977 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.01 or 0.00878987 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

