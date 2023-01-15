Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $268.42 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $268.42 million and approximately $48.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.81 or 0.07373002 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00079617 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00060756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04711304 USD and is up 12.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $36,925,441.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

