Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $103.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. HSBC cut Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 1.4 %

NTR stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.