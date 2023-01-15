NuCypher (NU) Price Up 82.9% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (NU) traded up 54.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $111.59 million and approximately $268.82 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 82.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00427789 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.31 or 0.30215550 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.68 or 0.00919735 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

