NSUR COIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $31,716.09 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $31,716.09 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

