Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.59.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $133.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

