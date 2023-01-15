NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NN Group from €50.60 ($54.41) to €53.80 ($57.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NN Group from €47.00 ($50.54) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NN Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NN Group Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. NN Group has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

