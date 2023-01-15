NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NIKE by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

NIKE stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. The firm has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

