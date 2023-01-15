NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Increased by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,239,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

