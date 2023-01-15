Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $286.20 million and $949,761.73 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003244 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
