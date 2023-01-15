Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Neoen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Neoen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Neoen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Neoen stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. Neoen has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

