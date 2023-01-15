Neil Christopher Smith Sells 25,130 Shares of LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS) Stock

LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS – Get Rating) insider Neil Christopher Smith sold 25,130 shares of LifeSafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.61), for a total value of £12,565 ($15,308.24).
LifeSafe Stock Performance
LON:LIFS opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Friday. LifeSafe Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 37 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.50 ($0.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.81.
About LifeSafe
