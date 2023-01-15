NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00010577 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $211.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00080353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00061936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,236,842 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 851,236,842 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.16318582 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $426,561,041.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

