Navcoin (NAV) One Day Volume Hits $408.75

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $408.75 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00249173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00102786 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00060942 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00029485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,290,920 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.