Nano Market Capitalization Achieves $103.27 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003742 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $103.27 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,710.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00419764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00843933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00106088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00600488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00215191 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

