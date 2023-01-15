Morgan Stanley Raises Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target to GBX 3,230

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,100 ($37.77) to GBX 3,230 ($39.35) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.55) to GBX 2,900 ($35.33) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.60) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,082.88.
Experian Stock Performance
Shares of EXPGY opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. Experian has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62.
Experian Cuts Dividend
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Experian (EXPGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.