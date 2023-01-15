Moonriver Price Tops $7.49 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $45.33 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $7.49 or 0.00035905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00430059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.08 or 0.30375925 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00860553 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,629,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,048,033 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

