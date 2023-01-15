Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Model N by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Model N by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Model N Stock Up 0.6 %

Model N stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 207,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,356. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

