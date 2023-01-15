MOBLAND Tops 24 Hour Volume of $128,778.68 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $128,778.68 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

