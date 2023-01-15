Mizuho Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.27.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.