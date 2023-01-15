Midas Price Hits $0.40 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Midas has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,433.96 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midas has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.44725038 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $305.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

