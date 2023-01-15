Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,266,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.43.

MAA stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $218.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.