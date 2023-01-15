MetisDAO Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $95.73 million and $3.26 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $21.61 or 0.00103436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00233097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.34404331 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $10,576,841.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

