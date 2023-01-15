Metadium (META) Trading Up 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (META) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Metadium has a total market cap of $41.12 million and $14.07 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00431112 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.22 or 0.30450258 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00911266 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

