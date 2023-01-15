McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $445.00 at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $411.20.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $381.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.97. McKesson has a twelve month low of $237.61 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

